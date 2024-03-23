March 23, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling consultant Eric Simons said Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman brings something different with his left-arm angle and his bowling is suited to the nature of the pitches at the Chepauk.

Asked for the logic for the signing of Mustafizur, Simons said: “We would like a left-armer. That was obviously something we’ve worked with for a while now - to have somebody that does something a little bit different, the angle that he comes in at. But we just felt that he does suit the conditions (at Chepauk).”

Mustafizur starred with four for 29 in CSK’s six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) here on Friday. RCB’s Dinesh Karthik appreciated Mustafizur’s bowling, especially on an atypical Chepauk pitch.

“This is a very good pitch. It’s not the usual slowish Chepauk turner that we probably are visualising in our mind. The ball skidded on a lot more. It was good for batting. I thought he bowled brilliantly in all spells. He bowled in three spells. In all three, he showed his skill. He’s bowling a lot quicker than what he normally does. So, that’s great for him, personally. And he hit the right lengths. His slow ball came out well.

“What makes it really tough is the fact that he can bowl at 138-139 kmph and then he has a slower one which is very deceptive. And he bowls it at 120-125 kmph which makes it really hard to line him up,” Karthik said.

