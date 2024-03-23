ADVERTISEMENT

Mustafizur’s bowling is suited to the nature of the pitches at Chepauk, says CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons

March 23, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Prasanna Venkatesan

Mustafizur starred with a spell of four for 29 in CSK’s six-wicket win over RCB in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling consultant Eric Simons said Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman brings something different with his left-arm angle and his bowling is suited to the nature of the pitches at the Chepauk.

Asked for the logic for the signing of Mustafizur, Simons said: “We would like a left-armer. That was obviously something we’ve worked with for a while now - to have somebody that does something a little bit different, the angle that he comes in at. But we just felt that he does suit the conditions (at Chepauk).”

Mustafizur starred with four for 29 in CSK’s six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) here on Friday. RCB’s Dinesh Karthik appreciated Mustafizur’s bowling, especially on an atypical Chepauk pitch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a very good pitch. It’s not the usual slowish Chepauk turner that we probably are visualising in our mind. The ball skidded on a lot more. It was good for batting. I thought he bowled brilliantly in all spells. He bowled in three spells. In all three, he showed his skill. He’s bowling a lot quicker than what he normally does. So, that’s great for him, personally. And he hit the right lengths. His slow ball came out well.

“What makes it really tough is the fact that he can bowl at 138-139 kmph and then he has a slower one which is very deceptive. And he bowls it at 120-125 kmph which makes it really hard to line him up,” Karthik said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US