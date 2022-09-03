IPL | Tom Moody, SRH part ways; West Indies great Brian Lara replaces him as head coach

Brian Lara replaced Tom Moody as the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad on August 3, 2022. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody will not return as Sunrisers Hyderabad's head coach in the upcoming IPL season with the legendary Brian Lara taking over the role, the Indian Premier League team said on Saturday.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara was Hyderabad’s batting coach and strategic advisor for the 2022 season, during which they finished eighth out of the 10 teams after losing eight games.

“The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons,” Sunrisers tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moody leaves the team after his second stint as head coach following a spell as their director of cricket.

The former all-rounder was recently named director of cricket for the Desert Vipers in the United Arab Emirates’ International League Twenty20 competition.