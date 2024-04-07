ADVERTISEMENT

IPL | To see Mayank Yadav perform even against us was a pleasure, says RCB coach Flower

April 07, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST -  JAIPUR

P.K. Ajith Kumar

High grading: Mayank has impressed his former LSG coach Flower with his exploits. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Mayank Yadav may have blown away Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting the other night, but RCB’s coach Andy Flower is happy for him. The Zimbabwean had worked with the fast-bowling sensation when he was Lucknow Super Giants’ coach.

“I loved working with him,” said Flower.

“Andy Bichel initially did some good work with him in the first year. Unfortunately, he picked up a serious injury in the second year I was with LSG, but he has always had pace and we were all very excited about him. To see him perform even against us was an absolute pleasure.”

Flower, after his team’s six-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals, admitted RCB had some issues with the batting. “We have Virat Kohli in superb form, but the other guys are struggling for form and confidence,” he said.

“As you have seen in this competition, scores and aggression of teams are only going one way. So we need that aggression and confidence to put the opposition under pressure.”

Shane Bond, RR’s assistant coach, said he was delighted for Jos Buttler, who returned to form with a match-winning hundred.

“You know we have been winning games without much from the opening partnership, so it’s good to see Buttler at his best,” he said.

