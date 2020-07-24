IPL to be held from September 19 to November 8 in UAE: Brijesh Patel

Mumbai

24 July 2020 12:17 IST

The IPL organisers are mulling to reduce afternoon games

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised the rescheduled window for Indian Premier League (IPL) from September 19 to November 8 in United Arab Emirates, pending government approval.

“In consultation with various stakeholders, we have decided on the same window considering various aspects required. The governing council will be formally convened once we get a formal response from the government, which we hope will happen early next week,” Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL Governing Council, told The Hindu on Friday.

While Mr. Patel didn't go into specifics, The Hindu understands that the BCCI office-bearers, Mr. Patel and interim chief executive officer Hemang Amin were involved in discussions with franchise managements, the broadcasting partner and the Emirates Cricket Board over the last couple of days.

The BCCI had initially proposed September 26 to November 8 as the window for IPL but decided to advance the start by a week in order to reduce afternoon games. The games are likely to start at 2.00 pm in UAE (3.30 pm IST), which will be better suited for cricketers as well as broadcaster to ensure lesser fatigue and more revenue.

The governing council, during its meeting next week, is set to formalise change in timings from the conventional 4pm and 8pm to 3.30 pm and 7.30pm in accordance with the broadcaster's demands.