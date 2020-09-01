Cricket

IPL teams ask for warm-up games

Amol Karhadkar MUMBAI 01 September 2020 22:46 IST
Updated: 01 September 2020 23:17 IST

Five team managements put forward request to BCCI

The IPL for the first time is likely to witness warm-up games between the participating franchises ahead of this season’s scheduled start on September 19.

At least five franchise managements are understood to have requested the BCCI to organise warm-up games in the week leading up to the tournament. According to a franchise executive, the BCCI has been cagey and has said it will respond to the request “in a day or two”. The broadcaster has shown interest in either livestreaming or televising the games, should the BCCI give a go-ahead.

Usually, all teams play simulation matches within the group ahead of IPL. With all the cricketers having played no competitive cricket since the COVID-19 outbreak brought the game to a standstill mid-March, the franchises have requested the BCCI for letting the teams play “serious warm-up games to get back into the groove”.

An IPL insider revealed that the BCCI may leave it to the teams to figure it out among themselves.

