IPL suspended till April 15

13 March 2020 15:13 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday decided to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 pandemic.

“The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience,” Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said.

The decision comes a day after the Sports Ministry asked all national federations, including the cricket board, to follow the Health Ministry’s advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

The Ministry of External Affairs too advised the BCCI not to go ahead with the IPL “at this time” but left it to the discretion of the board.

The Delhi government on Friday banned all sports events and activities in the city, which will see a gathering of more than 200 people, including the IPL.

With a majority of visas to India being cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 scare, overseas cricketers and coaching staff members will be ineligible to enter the country at least till April 15 since they are issued B-Sports visas under Business Visa category.

All the franchisees which had started ticket sales have suspended it, to adhere to the Sports ministry’s policy.