IPL | Shreyas and I may not be retained by Delhi Capitals: Ashwin

R. Ashwin bowls for Delhi Capitals. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the IPL player retention window that closes at the end of this month, R. Ashwin on his ‘YouTube channel hinted that Shreyas Iyer and he might not be retained by Delhi Capitals. The latter had also led the Delhi side from 2018 till 2020 before Rishabh Pant took over this year.

During a discussion on retention rules and who could be retained, Ashwin said, "Shreyas isn't there I think, so someone else would have to come. I am not there. I would have known if I were there."

Ashwin was traded in by Capitals for the 2020 season from Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) with J. Suchith moving the other way.


