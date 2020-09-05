Cricket

IPL schedule to be out on Sunday: Patel

File photo: Brijesh Patel   | Photo Credit: AFP

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule will be released on Sunday, chairman Brijesh Patel said on Saturday.

All eight teams are currently awaiting the release of fixtures but due to different quarantine rules in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, IPL’s operations team took time to finalise the schedule.

“The IPL schedule will be released on Sunday,” Patel said.

It is expected that defending champion Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings will be pitted against each other in the first game of this edition of the tournament on Sept. 19.

The upcoming 53-day edition is by far the longest in the history of the league and the number of double-headers is expected to be reduced this year.

