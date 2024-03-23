ADVERTISEMENT

IPL RR vs LSG | All the ’keepers fitting in the team is a good problem to have: Samson

March 23, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - JAIPUR

P.K. Ajith Kumar

All in readiness: Rajasthan Royals players during a practice session. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Sanju Samson would rather keep wicket. There may be other options for Rajasthan Royals, like Dhruv Jurel and Jos Buttler, but he believes he gets a better view of the action as captain from behind the stumps.

“All the ’keepers fitting in the eleven or twelve is a good problem to have,” Samson said at a press conference on the eve of Rajasthan Royals’ first match of the season (against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday). “Three of us have been doing keeping and fielding sessions during training.”

About Adam Zampa pulling out at the last minute, he said it was a good opportunity for his replacement Tanush Kotian. “We have been tracking him for the last couple of seasons,” Samson said.

The skipper is expecting a lot from the man of the moment in the Royals team, Yashasvi Jaiswal. “His best phase is yet to come,” he said. “There is a lot more in Yashasvi that we are yet to see.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

LSG’s new assistant coach Lance Klusener said though he was not a fan of the IPL’s Impact Player rule, it’s a nice innovation. “To get that call right is a challenge for the coach,” said the former South African all-rounder.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US