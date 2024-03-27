IPL RR vs DC | Parag’s slot decided well in advance, says Sangakkara

March 27, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Royals may have surprised many when Riyan Parag came out to bat at No. 4 against Lucknow Super Giants, but that was something the Royals management had decided long before Season 17 of the IPL started.

Parag celebrated his promotion up the order in style, making a 29-ball 43. Coach Kumar Sangakkara was pleased as he talked about the strategic move at the press conference on Wednesday.

“We looked at how Riyan performed over the years,” Sangakkara said. “It is a difficult thing for someone like Riyan who has an overall game to only get the toughest parts of the game, where he has to come in and up the run rate at the death.”

The hard work he has put in and the runs he has scored in the domestic season played a part in that decision. He is good against pace and spin, and that number is ideal for him. And Riyan is off to a great start.”

Delhi Capitals’ director of cricket Sourav Ganguly said his team needed to bat better. “With Rishabh Pant back, the batting is stronger,” he said.

“If we bat well, we will win a lot of matches because we have the bowling.”

