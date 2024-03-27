ADVERTISEMENT

IPL RR vs DC | Parag’s hardwork rewarded

March 27, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - JAIPUR

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Parag. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Rajasthan Royals may have surprised many when Riyan Parag came out to bat at No. 4 against Lucknow Super Giants, but that was something the Royals management had decided long before Season 17 of the IPL started.

Parag celebrated his promotion up the order in style, making a 29-ball 43. Coach Kumar Sangakkara was pleased as he talked about the strategic move at the press conference on Wednesday.

“We looked at how Riyan performed over the years,” Sangakkara said. “It is a difficult thing for someone like Riyan who has an overall game to only get the toughest parts of the game, where he has to come in and up the run rate at the death.”

The hard work he has put in and the runs he has scored in the domestic season played a part in that decision. He is good against pace and spin, and that number is ideal for him. And Riyan is off to a great start.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Capitals’ director of cricket Sourav Ganguly said his team needed to bat better. “With Rishabh Pant back, the batting is stronger,” he said.

“If we bat well, we will win a lot of matches because we have the bowling.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US