GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IPL Retentions 2025: KL Rahul, Pant, Shreyas head to auctions, Dhoni retained by CSK

In all, 46 players were retained by their respective franchises from a maximum of 60 slots available. It means that the player auction will see a maximum of 204 spots up for grab next month

Published - October 31, 2024 06:27 pm IST - Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar
Chennai Super Kings M.S. Dhoni. File

Chennai Super Kings M.S. Dhoni. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is retained, but Rishabh Pant is not. Andre Russell is retained, but Shreyas Iyer is not. Rajat Patidar is retained, K.L. Rahul is not.

Rishabh Pant to go into IPL auction after not being retained by Delhi Capitals: Report

The suspense over player retention ahead of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) player retentions ahead of next month’s big player auction was over on Thursday (October 31, 2024) evening with the official list of retentions having been announced.

In all, 46 players were retained by their respective franchises from a maximum of 60 slots available. It means that the player auction will see a maximum of 204 spots up for grab next month.

As expected – and reported by The Hindu earlier – Pant, Shreyas Iyer and K.L. Rahul were released by their respective franchises. While Heinrich Klaasen has emerged as the most expensive retention at ₹23 crore for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli is the most expensive Indian to be retained at ₹21 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians, as reported earlier, have kept the awesome foursome –Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav – on its roster along with promising Tilak Varma.

Dhoni likely to be retained as an uncapped player by CSK: Report

Chennai Super Kings have decided to persist with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Dhoni and Shivam Dube. Dhoni — the veteran — and Sandeep Sharma (Rajasthan Royals) have been retained as uncapped players, thanks to a modification in uncapped player regulations.

Complete list of Retained players teamwise

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma

.Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal.

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, B. Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel

Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh.

Published - October 31, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket / IPL / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.