ADVERTISEMENT

IPL RCB vs PBKS | RCB back in familiar setting after away loss to CSK

March 24, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru side, in the first of three successive outings at home, takes on PBKS which enters the contest on a high; another slip will prove fatal for the hosts at a batting-friendly venue

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal

Turning it around: Maxwell of Royal Challengers will hope to come good after the poor show against Super Kings. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will bank on home support to get its IPL 2024 campaign on the right track. After a loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai in the opener, RCB will find solace in the familiar setting of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the first of three successive outings in Bengaluru, RCB takes on Punjab Kings (PBKS) here on Monday.

At the training session on Sunday, the RCB batters — Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar — had long stints in the net.

The goal was to find rhythm after a disappointing night out in Chennai, when a top-order collapse left the side at 78 for five. RCB will be aware that another slip up will prove fatal at this batting-friendly venue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The silver lining came from Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik, who pulled out the big hits to take RCB to a respectable score.

A well-rounded PBKS bowling attack will make it difficult for RCB. In Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel (a former RCB player), PBKS has two fine death bowlers. Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar keeps it tight, while Kagiso Rabada offers all-out pace.

The visitor enters the contest on a high, having shut down Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets on Saturday. England all-rounders Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone carried PBKS with the bat, and Arshdeep proved his worth as an impact player with the ball.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US