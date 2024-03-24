ADVERTISEMENT

IPL RCB vs PBKS | Anuj Rawat hopes to settle into his role as a finisher

March 24, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal

Bring it on! Rawat’s knock, while insufficient to see RCB through, proved that he is up for a fight. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take heart from the exploits of Anuj Rawat in its IPL 2024 campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Coming in at six, the southpaw rescued the side with a 25-ball 48 in the company of Dinesh Karthik. It was not enough to earn a win for RCB, but Rawat’s rearguard action proved that he is up for a fight.

The wicketkeeper-batter featured in seven games for RCB last season, with limited success. This year, he hopes to better settle into his role as a finisher.

“The communication from our team management is clear. I will bat down the order, and if we lose early wickets, then I will bat in the middle-order,” Rawat said here on Sunday, on the eve of RCB’s fixture against Punjab Kings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Virat Kohli was slow off the blocks against CSK, at one stage stuck on 11 off 12 balls. Kohli, eventually dismissed for a 20-ball 21, has no reason to change his game plan, Rawat said.

“We have seen Virat play for so many years; he plays the same way. We cannot say that he batted slow. He didn’t his chance to face many balls in the Power Play,” Rawat said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US