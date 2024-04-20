ADVERTISEMENT

IPL | RCB needs something special to stop a well-oiled KKR

April 20, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOLKATA

CRICKET | The host, which relies on its batting, will once again look to the in-form opening pair of Narine and Salt to get runs in a rush

Y. B. Sarangi

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Friday, April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Notwithstanding its last ball defeat to Rajasthan Royals due to Jos Buttler’s individual brilliance, Kolkata Knight Riders will take heart from its spirited run this season so far and look for its second win over bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Its victory over Lucknow Super Giants in its first day match at home should have helped KKR find a formula to succeed in an afternoon start at the Eden Gardens, which has produced 400-plus run gluts twice in three matches.

KKR, which has scored 200-plus totals thrice, relies on its batting. New centurion Sunil Narine and Phil Salt have emerged as a successful opening pair. Captain Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell and Rinku provide the adequate backup.

KKR will hope its bowling trump card Mitchell Starc shines again along with the domestic pacers. Narine and Varun Chakravarthy give assurance in the spin department.

After five straight losses, RCB will be keen to end its slump. Suffering due to its below par bowling, evident from its 28 wickets in seven matches, RCB has not been able to capitalise on the good work of its top three run-getters — orange cap owner Virat Kohli (361 runs), skipper Faf du Plessis and finisher Dinesh Karthik.

It will expect a better show from its leading bowlers, including Mohammad Siraj and Reece Topley, while eyeing a turnaround.

Its valiant chase, 262 for seven in a losing cause, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in its last match should re-energise RCB.

RCB must do something special to check a well-oiled KKR.

