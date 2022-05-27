Cricket

IPL 2022 | Rajasthan opt to field against RCB in Qualifier 2

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action against Gujarat Titansat the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on May 19, 2022.

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action against Gujarat Titansat the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on May 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Rajasthan Royals opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Both teams did not make any changes to their playing eleven.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.


