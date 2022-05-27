IPL 2022 | Rajasthan opt to field against RCB in Qualifier 2
Both teams have gone with an unchanged squad
Rajasthan Royals opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League on Friday.
Both teams did not make any changes to their playing eleven.
The Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.
