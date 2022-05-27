IPL 2022 | Rajasthan opt to field against RCB in Qualifier 2

Both teams have gone with an unchanged squad

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore in action against Gujarat Titansat the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on May 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Rajasthan Royals opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Both teams did not make any changes to their playing eleven.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.