IPL | Punjab’s varied attack can spoil Pant’s comeback

March 22, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Mullanpur

It is hard to force a smile from Ricky Ponting, known for his grizzly temperament during his playing days. But the former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals’ coach did break into a big smile while talking about the return of Rishabh Pant into the side for the IPL opener against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium here on Saturday.

Ponting appears to be a relieved man as the talismanic Pant takes over the reins of captaincy and makes a comeback to revive the fortunes of the side that underperformed in his absence.

As he plays his first competitive match after surviving a life-threatening accident in December 2022, Pant admitted at the press conference that he will be feeling nervous, jittery and excited

As much as the narrative is centred around Pant’s comeback and his team’s batting strength, the weakness around Delhi’s bowling cannot be ignored. With Lungi Ngidi ruled out, Jhye Richardson nursing an injury and Anrich Nortje coming back after a long injury layoff, Delhi’s fast bowling options hardly inspire confidence and could be exploited by its rival.

Playing at the new home ground and in a vibrant new jersey, Punjab Kings will be determined to wipe away the smiles from the Delhi camp. The Mullanpur track has favoured the batters going by the scores in the recent First Class matches played on it.

With its array of dazzling power hitters, PBKS will certainly relish the surface. But, it could be Punjab’s varied bowling attack that could make a difference in the contest between two sides loaded with stroke-makers.

