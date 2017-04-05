IPL: Pitched for the summer

What’s great about summers? IPL, of course!

The Indian Premier League ads are buzzing in the air already because it is that time of the year! April and May are nothing short of a carnival for cricket fans who will see the IPL action culminate in the Final on 21 May at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The stadium will also host the glitzy tournament opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on 5 April.

Sagar Raskonda, General Manager at the Xtreme Sports Bar in Jubilee Hills, is elated that plenty of reservations being made ahead of the Sunrisers’ match. Apart from the Sunrisers’ games, he has seen a spike in interest for matches featuring RCB, a team that a lot of Hyderabadis support. No prizes for guessing why. India’s fiery skipper Virat Kohli, who set last year’s IPL on fire with four centuries, apart from becoming the tournament’s most prolific run-getter, is a colossal reason. Then there is Mr. 360, AB de Villiers. Ask any cricket lover if he still adores ABD and the answer would be, ‘Always’!

Mani, who manages operations at Heart Cup Coffee in Begumpet, is someone who knows a thing or two about the IPL following in the past few years. Over the years, he has seen Hyderabadis support Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore with all the festive fervour, largely because of the legendary players who appear for those teams. The local flavour, Sunrisers Hyderabad, is slowly building its fan base too, he feels. And why not? After all, the Sunrisers, defending champions, is not just a collection of super-stars with dollars splashed in frenzy, but one that is a good amalgamation of pieces that work together perfectly.

CSK isn’t playing in this IPL because of suspension, and RCB might miss out on the services of its talismanic skipper, Kohli for a few games at least, because of a shoulder injury he sustained during the recent Test series against Australia. That, if true, could be a huge boost for the home team, Sunrisers, who play RCB in their first match.

Avinab Deb, an IT analyst, used to frequent Rush Sports Bar last year, with his group of friends just to watch Virat Kohli play. Kohli, the run-machine, is also a style icon, thanks to perfect grooming, umpteen brand endorsements and a fan following that cuts across genders. After Kohli, their attentions are reserved for Captain Cool, MS Dhoni, who this year will appear for the first time as a regular player, Steven Smith taking over captaincy of Pune Rising Supergiant. Teja Kuchimanchi is one of the many engineering students who are IPL fanatics.

Hyderabad is fast turning into a cosmopolitan city that offers several options for live-sports viewing. While Teja loves The VUE Lounge, Rajshekar, who looks after corporate communications for My Home, frequents Club 8 and Skyhy because of their electrifying atmosphere. He is an ardent fan of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians skipper and IPL’s third highest run-getter. ‘When a sports bar, especially in areas like Begumpet, is frequented by people from various parts of the country, the crowd is not one-sided. Friendly booing adds to the fun,’ he chirps.

As the sun goes down, more than a few spots in Hyderabad would be teeming with sports-fans who plan on beating the heat by chilling out with friends over a game of T20 cricket – the perfect combination of adrenaline and skill – ideal for a cricket-mad nation.