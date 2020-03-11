IPL: overseas participation in doubt

A directive from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Wednesday has put the participation of foreign players in IPL 2020 in doubt. The Ministry tweeted that “all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN / International Organisations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020.”
While IPL officials remained unavailable for comments, officials from a couple of franchisees said it is “too early” to comment on the impact of the advisory. “We will have to consult our legal teams to ascertain the nature of players’ visas,” said a CEO of a franchise.
