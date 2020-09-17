IPL | Mumbai Indians primed for title defence

Mumbai Indians' bid to defend its title and win an unprecedented fifth crown has been helped by the rescheduling of the tournament.
Had the 2020 edition started on March 29 as per the original plan, captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah would have been doubtful starters for the opener, given the various injuries they were recovering from.
Come September and all the MI stars have not only recovered but also managed to get into the groove for the big stage. The fact that a majority of the squad’s domestic cricketers trained at the MI facility in Navi Mumbai for well over a month before departure could also work in its favour.
No doubt MI will miss Lasith Malinga, the Lankan veteran who was one of the architects of a record fourth IPL title last year, but its other overseas veteran, Kieron Pollard, is in great nick, which augurs well.
If Pollard can translate his form from CPL to IPL, MI can shed its reputation of being terrible starters, something that has haunted the outfit every time it has defended the IPL title. In fact, the last time a part of the IPL was played in the UAE, because of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rohit and Co. returned win-less from the Emirates.
While the venue has not been a happy hunting ground for MI, the timing would surely bring a smile to the management’s faces. It was a tournament that started on September 19 in 2011 — the now-defunct Champions League T20 — that fetched MI its maiden title. Rohit’s army — with all the bases covered in terms of combination — will be hoping to replicate that success this time around.
