IPL | Mumbai Indians’ batting will be a challenge for our bowling: says Sunrisers’ captain Markram

Indian Premier League | We will take a call after looking at the wicket, says the skipper on what would be ideal option, to field or bat first

April 17, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram plays a shot during the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Friday, April 14, 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram plays a shot during the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Friday, April 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“We are ready for the exciting challenge in taking on Mumbai Indians, which is a great team having the won trophy quite a few times,” Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram said on the eve of the match here on Monday.

“They have a very good batting line-up and it will be a challenge for our bowling,” he said.

Markram said he was really pleased with the form of his batters, including himself, in the last game.

“It is always good for a team. [Harry] Brook played a great knock, it was fantastic to watch. Great timing for us,” he said. “A player will always be in a positive frame of mind after a good knock or a good haul of wickets,” the captain said.

“We are not worried about the indifferent form of Mayank Agarwal. He is such a good player and it is a question of only a few minutes when he goes out there and plays a big knock. We know how good a player he is,” Markram said.

“I am not sure which is a better option at this venue — chasing or setting a target. We will take a call after looking at the wicket,” he said.

“There is scope for improvement always, especially in fielding having dropped quite a few catches in the previous game,” Markram said.

“We have got great players who can make optimum use of PowerPlays. We have trust in them,” he said.

