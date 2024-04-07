ADVERTISEMENT

IPL MI vs DC | Pollard asked me to express myself, says MI’s Shepherd

April 07, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Mumbai

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar

Blitzkrieg: Shepherd’s 10-ball 39 took the game away from the Capitals. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

‘Pollardesque’ is a term added to the IPL dictionary, thanks to the burly Trinidadian’s power-hitting at the Wankhede Stadium from 2010 till 2022. No wonder then that Kieron Pollard – now Mumbai Indians’ batting coach – was among the first ones to give fellow Caribbean Romario Shepherd a giant hug after MI won its first game of IPL 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, Shepherd’s Pollardesque exhibition of brutal power had emerged as the difference between MI and Delhi Capitals.

His unbeaten 10-ball 39 – including 32 runs off Anrich Nortje in the last over of the innings – took the game away from the Capitals and also helped him earn his maiden Player-of-the-Match award in IPL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shepherd, the smiling assassin, was thrilled to have been able to fill into Pollard’s big boots. “Obviously, (Pollard is used to) doing fantastic things for Mumbai, similar to what I did. When I got a call that I was going to play, he told me to express myself before I went out to bat,” Shepherd said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I went out there with the clear mindset knowing that the coaching staff is backing me and then the skipper also told me the same.”

Having notched up the highest strike rate for an innings with at least 10 balls, Shepherd hoped that he can continue to contribute and help MI pave its way back in the league.

“It hasn’t like soaked in as yet, what I did today. First of all, the win was more important than anything today because we are in a bad position as a team. So we needed a win and the coaches and all, everyone was acting for someone to be a hero put up there and with a great performance,” he said.

“Today I did well, so we have to continue this. It’s only one game so we know how far ahead we have to go with this momentum that we actually created.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US