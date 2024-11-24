IPL mega auction: Very keen to get another crack, says Tamil Nadu’s Indrajith

B. Indrajith’s timing on Saturday (November 23, 2024) was impeccable for two reasons. One, his bat produced a mellifluous sound as he middled the ball with authority on his way to 78, off 39 balls, for Tamil Nadu against Tripura at Holkar Stadium in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Two, his career-best effort in T20s came on the eve of the two-day IPL mega auction, which may persuade a franchise or two to consider the 30-year-old, who can also keep wicket, when his name features on Monday (November 25, 2024) at a base price of ₹30 lakh.

CRICKET | Indrajith’s opening salvo fires Tamil Nadu to an easy win

When you think of Indrajith, bludgeoning the ball into the stands in the shortest format isn’t what immediately springs to mind. It is perhaps why he had only played 23 T20s, with no half-century, before Saturday (November 23, 2024). But playing his first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game in five years and opening the batting for the first time, Indrajith, who is more in the classical mould, showed the range of shots and street-smartness that the format necessitates.

“Before the season, I was personally very eager to do well in white-ball cricket, especially in T20s. Yes, the perception may be different, but I am very clear that If I get it right, I will be able to do it,” he told The Hindu.

Indrajith did play three IPL games for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022. But 21 runs across these matches meant he hasn’t got another crack. “You need a bit of luck when you go into a new atmosphere. I take complete responsibility for the performances I had,” Indrajith said. “But if you get that one performance, you will feel you belong. Initially, I was too hard on myself for not making use of that opportunity, but now I have come to terms because it was just three games. What I can do at this point is just upgrade my game.”

Asked about his hopes at this auction, he added: “Look, everybody wants to play the IPL and do well. I am also very keen to do that. I am pushing for it.”