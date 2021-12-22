IPL mega auction likely to be held in Bengaluru on February 7 and 8

In focus: The mega auction for the 10 franchises is set to generate a lot of interest.

The BCCI is planning to hold the two-day mega Indian Premier League auction on February 7 and 8 in Bengaluru, a senior BCCI official said on Wednesday.

It could well be the last mega auction that BCCI might conduct as most of the original IPL franchises want it to be discontinued.

“Unless the COVID-19 situation worsens, we will have the IPL mega auction in India. The two-day event will be held on February 7 and 8 and like other years, we plan to hold it in Bengaluru. Preparations are underway,” said a senior BCCI official on condition of anonymity.

There were reports that the auction will be held in the UAE, but the BCCI has no such plans as of now.

However, with the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and cases on the rise, the situation will remain fluid. But if there are restrictions with regards to overseas travel (unless all owners decide to use charter planes), conducting the auction in India will be less of a logistical nightmare. The 2022 edition of the IPL will be a 10-team affair with the Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow franchise, along with venture capital firm CVC-owned Ahmedabad, making their debut in the league.

CVC is, however, waiting for its Letter of Intent from the BCCI but is expected to get an all-clear in the next few weeks. Both teams have time till Christmas to announce their three draft picks but the BCCI might extend the dates for both as CVC is yet to get clearance.

Most of the franchise owners feel that mega auctions have passed their sell-by-date and a team’s composition and balance gets severely compromised when there are auctions every three years.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal had, in fact, gone on record saying how it is tough to release players after having put in effort to build a team.

“It is very sad to lose Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Ashwin. Going forward, the IPL should look at this because it’s not that you build a team, groom young players and lose them after three years,” said Jindal.