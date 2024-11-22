The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. This is the second time that an IPL auction is taking place outside of the country, following last year’s event held in Dubai.

IPL 2025 will be held from March 14 to May 25, the BCCI has told the IPL franchises while setting aside similar widows for the event’s 2026 and 2027 editions in an uncharacteristically elaborate plan.

The mega auction will witness plenty of twists, turns, unexpected signings and records broken, as the availability of Indian and international stars is more than ever and all ten franchises are looking to rebuild their squads from the start.

A total of 574 players have been selected from an original pool of 1,574 candidates. These players will be auctioned on November 24-25 in Jeddah. The roster comprises 208 international players, 12 uncapped international prospects, and 318 uncapped Indian players. Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh will headline the strong list of players with top base price of ₹2 crore.

When and what time is the IPL auction?

The IPL mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. The event will start at 3pm IST on November 24.

Where can you watch the IPL mega auction?

The IPL 2025 auction will be telecasted on Star Sports. You can also watch the live streaming of the auction on the Jio Cinema OTT platform, both on the app and the website.

IPL 2025: When will it take place?

The next season of the IPL will kickstart from March 14, 2025, with the title clash set for May 25.

How many matches are there in IPL 2025?

The 2025 season will feature 74 matches, just like it has been since the past three editions. The number of matches is 10 less than the 84 listed by IPL in 2022 when media rights were sold for the 2023-27 cycle. In the tender document for the new rights cycle, IPL had listed a varying number of matches for each season, with 74 games for 2023 and 2024, 84 for 2025 and 2026 and 94 games maximum in 2027.

Key players under the hammer in IPL 2025 auction

Among the standout names are Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, part of the 12 marquee players. These three captains were released by their respective franchises ahead of the retention deadline. For the first time since 2018, the marquee players are divided into two sets, comprising seven Indian players and five overseas stars.

The first set includes Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Arshdeep Singh, while the second features KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. The overseas marquee players are Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, and Kagiso Rabada.

When will IPL 2026 and IPL 2027 take place?

The 2026 edition of the tournament will start on March 15 and the grand finale has been scheduled for May 31. The 2027 edition will once again start on March 14 with the final on May 30. All three finals will be held on Sundays.