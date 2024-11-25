 />

IPL 2025 mega auction Day 2 LIVE updates: du Plessis, Williamson among big names; combined remaining purse still exceeds ₹173 crore

On day one some of the big names which went unsold were David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Devdutt Padikkal

Updated - November 25, 2024 02:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
South Africa’s Faf du Plessis will be among the big names for the auction on the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction on November 25, 2024.

South Africa’s Faf du Plessis will be among the big names for the auction on the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction on November 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Day one of the Indian Premier League player auction witnessed some expensive buying and new records as Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant became the most expensive buy after Lucknow Super Giants bought him for massive ₹27 crore.

Pant emerged as the most expensive player, Shreyas Iyer held the record for just 22 minutes after Punjab Kings bought him for ₹26.75 crores.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction: List of sold and unsold players

Devdutt Padikkal, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Waqar Salamkheil, Yash Dhull, Anmolpreet Singh, Piyush Chawla, Kartik Tyagi, Utkarsh Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Upendra Singh Yadav, Shreyas Gopal are unsold players and will go for bidding today.

Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction Day 1 highlights

The combined remaining purse still exceeds ₹173 crore. 

Today’s IPL Auction process at a glance:

* 32 names (Set 13 to 17) will be called one by one

* Accelerated auction: Each team required to submit a maximum of 25 names

* Recall round (unsold players to be shortlisted by each team)

Follow live updates here
IPL auction: Day 1: Super Sunday for Rishabh Pant, Shreyas and Venkatesh

Rishabh Pant expectedly saw the franchises breaking the bank for him. So did Shreyas Iyer as the duo broke the records of the highest-selling players in the history of the Indian Premier League auction

But it was the other Iyer — Venkatesh — along with Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal that created a stir at the Al Johar Abadi Arena on the first day of the two-day auction.

Amount spent by each team and remaining purse amount

Remainingpurse.jpg

Published - November 25, 2024 02:27 pm IST

