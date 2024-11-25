Day one of the Indian Premier League player auction witnessed some expensive buying and new records as Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant became the most expensive buy after Lucknow Super Giants bought him for massive ₹27 crore.

Pant emerged as the most expensive player, Shreyas Iyer held the record for just 22 minutes after Punjab Kings bought him for ₹26.75 crores.

Devdutt Padikkal, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Waqar Salamkheil, Yash Dhull, Anmolpreet Singh, Piyush Chawla, Kartik Tyagi, Utkarsh Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Upendra Singh Yadav, Shreyas Gopal are unsold players and will go for bidding today.

The combined remaining purse still exceeds ₹173 crore.

Today’s IPL Auction process at a glance:

* 32 names (Set 13 to 17) will be called one by one

* Accelerated auction: Each team required to submit a maximum of 25 names

* Recall round (unsold players to be shortlisted by each team)