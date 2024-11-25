IPL mega auction 2025: 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes to Rajasthan Royals

The 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi bagged a ₹1.10 crore contract with Rajasthan Royals on the second day of the mega auction in Jeddah on Monday (November 25, 2024).

Suryavanshi, talked about as a prodigy, made his T20 debut for Bihar in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Rajasthan on Saturday and made a 6-ball 13 before falling to Deepak Chahar.

Hailing from Samastipur, Suryavanshi debuted at just 12 years and 284 days against Mumbai, becoming the youngest player in the tournament’s history.

This remarkable feat broke records held by cricketing legends like Yuvraj Singh, who debuted at 15 years and 57 days, and Sachin Tendulkar, who started at 15 years and 230 days.

Suryavanshi further solidified his reputation during the Youth Test series against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed 104 runs off just 62 balls.

At 13 years and 188 days, he became the youngest centurion in the 170-year history of competitive cricket and also set the record for the fastest century by an Indian at the youth level. His blistering century off 58 balls stands as the second fastest at this level, just behind England’s Moeen Ali, who achieved the feat in 56 balls.

The Mumbai troika of Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane along with New Zealand stars Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips were among the unsold players.

