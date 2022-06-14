IPL media rights: Star India bags TV rights; Viacom18 digital rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fetched a total revenue of ₹48,390 crore through Indian Premier League's (IPL's) media rights. At the end of intense bidding over three days through e-auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Tuesday evening the winning bidders. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has written to its affiliates, informing them about the details about #IPLMediaRights and explaining the BCCI's plan @sportstarweb@TheHinduSportspic.twitter.com/BAkwZ43EkD — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) June 14, 2022 Star India has bagged the television rights for ₹23,575 crore, while Viacom 18 has been awarded the digital rights for ₹23,758 crore. The overseas rights were awarded to Times Internet Ltd for ₹1,057 crore. Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 14, 2022 Referring to the development as a "red-letter day" for Indian cricket, Shah said: "The BCCI will utilize the revenue generated from IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the overall cricket-watching experience." More to come



