IPL media rights: Star India bags TV rights; Viacom18 digital rights
At the end of intense bidding over three days through e-auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the winning bidders.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fetched a total revenue of ₹48,390 crore through Indian Premier League's (IPL's) media rights.
At the end of intense bidding over three days through e-auction, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Tuesday evening the winning bidders.
Star India has bagged the television rights for ₹23,575 crore, while Viacom 18 has been awarded the digital rights for ₹23,758 crore. The overseas rights were awarded to Times Internet Ltd for ₹1,057 crore.
Referring to the development as a "red-letter day" for Indian cricket, Shah said: "The BCCI will utilize the revenue generated from IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the overall cricket-watching experience."
More to come
