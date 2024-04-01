IPL | Mayank Yadav has the attributes to play all formats, says Broad

April 01, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Terming the 21-year-old Mayank Yadav’s IPL entry as “one of the most spectacular debuts,” former England pacer Stuart Broad said on Monday that the young pacer has all the attributes to perform well in Australia in Test cricket and expected him to debut for India in the “next 18 months.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayank’s fiery pace (150 kph and above) and shorter lengths fetched him three wickets (three for 27) and helped Lucknow Super Giants defeat Punjab Kings by 21 runs on Saturday.

Speaking on the Star Sports Press Room show, Broad said: “It was one of the most spectacular debuts I think you will see from a young bowler — to come in and change the rhythm of the game like he did. He has great attributes — a very calm and patterned run-up with small-strides and a great flow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He looks a really fantastic athlete — balanced at the crease with a braced front leg. And what impressed me the most, yes, the 156 kmph, but his line was incredible. And he was beating international quality players for pace.

“He looks like he’s got the attributes to play every single format. First of all, India go and play the five Test matches against Australia in Australia. Does he look like he’s got the attributes to perform there? Of course! It looks like he’s got a good wrist position. I bet he can swing the red ball as well away from the bat.

“Let’s let him just develop naturally and develop on a nice upward curve. But I think we’ll see him making a debut for India in the next 18 months.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.