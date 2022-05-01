IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants win toss, elect to bat against Delhi Capitals

PTI May 01, 2022 16:21 IST

PTI May 01, 2022 16:21 IST

LSG are placed at the third spot, while DC are currently at the sixth place in the overall standing

Quinton De Knock of LSG during a match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15). File. | Photo Credit: PTI

LSG are placed at the third spot, while DC are currently at the sixth place in the overall standing

Lucknow Super Giants skipper K.L. Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Sunday. Lucknow left out pacer Avesh Khan and included off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, while Delhi fielded the same XI. LSG are placed at the third spot, while DC are currently at the sixth place in the overall standing. Teams- Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (w), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. PTI ATK KHS KHS



Our code of editorial values