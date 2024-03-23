IPL KKR vs SRH | Shreyas Iyer fit and raring to go

March 23, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Kolkata

Returning to the team after a year, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer is eager to give his best both as a leader and a batter.

On the eve of leading KKR in its first Indian Premier League match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shreyas, who has been troubled by a back injury, said he was fit.

“I feel I’m in the best shape possible. I’ve been doing my training regularly, hitting the balls and batting for longer periods of time. I don’t want to think what the doctor has said, what the injury was, because when you overthink, put your focus on the injury, in that moment forget about what you’re doing the best,” said Shreyas.

Shreyas, dropped from the Test side recently, preferred to focus on IPL instead thinking about the upcoming T20 World Cup. He valued his work with mentor Gautam Gambhir, who “is a fearless guy” and gives freedom.

No issues

SRH skipper Pat Cummins looked forward to leading a side in T20. “It’s a format I’ve never captained before. With a bit of preparation, I’m good to go,” said Cummins.

Cummins had no issues with the challenge of selecting the XI from several top class players.

