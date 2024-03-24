ADVERTISEMENT

IPL KKR vs SRH | All praise for Russell and Ramandeep’s contribution

March 24, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y.B. Sarangi

Good beginning: Salt said the debutant Ramandeep took the pressure off him and set a platform for Russell. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad camps acknowledged Andre Russell’s special performance, which enabled the host to manage a narrow four-run win in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens on Saturday night.

KKR opener Phil Salt said Russell’s onslaught was nothing new for him. “I’ve played with Dre in the Hundred. He’s a phenomenal ball striker. The best in the world on his day. To see him do what he did, obviously is incredible. Love watching it, but it’s no surprise to me,” said Salt.

SRH coach Daniel Vettori had similar opinions. “His power is second to none, so you have to challenge yourself on being perfect with the execution.”

Both Salt and Vettori were impressed with Ramandeep Singh, whose cameo on debut put KKR back on track.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ramandeep took the pressure off me. He had a hell of a cameo and we started to put a partnership,” said Salt. Vettori said Ramandeep set a platform for Russell. “With Salt well set, it allowed him (Ramandeep) to play his game.”

Vettori said that with Heinrich Klaasen in SRH never lost hope in the chase. Salt praised young pacer Harshit Rana for holding his nerve in the crucial final over and helping KKR defend its total.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US