IPL in UAE will make task easier: ACU

New Delhi

27 July 2020 07:28 IST

Fewer venues to cover, points out BCCI ACU chief

Taking the IPL to the UAE will be quite a logistical challenge for the organisers, but BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh says the move will make monitoring the event “slightly easier” as it will be restricted to just three venues.

IPL is likely to be held in UAE from Sept. 19 to Nov. 8, with Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi hosting the games. “It will be slightly easier (monitoring ACU activity) as there are only three grounds compared to eight venues in India,” said Ajit.

Advertising

Advertising