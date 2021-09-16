IPL in UAE will level playing field for T20WC: Maxwell

Maxwell says the stint will help the Australian players in their preparation

Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes having the IPL in the UAE will level the playing field “a fair bit” in the T20 World Cup to be held at the same venue next month.

The IPL will resume on September 19 in the UAE after being suspended in May due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India, which led to multiple cases inside the bio-bubble.

It will be followed by the T20 World Cup from October 17. “The tournament being in UAE probably levels the playing field a little bit,” Maxwell, who plays for Royal Challenger Bangalore in the IPL, told icc-cricket.com.

“Probably makes it a little bit easier as there will not be much of a home ground advantage. For the IPL to be there, to have a lot of international players who are going to be in that World Cup over there playing, I think it’s probably levelled the playing field a fair bit.”

Top players will be back

Australia’s top players, including Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins, have not competed in the last few months and will be back in action at the IPL.

Maxwell said the IPL stint will help the Australians in their preparation for the T20 WC. “The fact we’ve got a lot of guys going over for the IPL as a preparation, get a few games in those conditions, it’s going to do wonders for our batters,” he said.