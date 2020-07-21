IPL in UAE: BCCI seeks government nod

MUMBAI

Hours after the T20 World Cup’s deferment, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought the Central government’s approval for conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates later this year.

“We have formally sought the Government of India’s approval this morning to relocate the IPL to UAE. Depending on the government’s response, the governing council will finalise the dates, hopefully by next week,” IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel told The Hindu on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the T20 World Cup, earlier scheduled from October 18 to November 15, had been postponed to 2022. Once the deferment was stamped, the BCCI swung into action in no time.

While Patel was non-committal about the dates, it is understood that the BCCI, in consultation with the broadcaster, will finalise either the Sept. 26 to Nov. 7 or the Sept. 26 to Nov. 14 window.

This will allow the national team sufficient time to observe the mandatory quarantine in Australia before the Test series starting on Dec. 3.

With the spread of COVID-19 across India, the BCCI was left with no choice but to shift the IPL overseas. Set to be staged in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the tournament will likely require the creation of a bio-secure environment.

While some franchises have begun sounding their players out about a pre-departure camp in India, franchise executives are hoping to hear formally from the BCCI before the weekend.