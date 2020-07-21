IPL in UAE: BCCI seeks government nod

Hours after the T20 World Cup’s deferment, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought the Central government’s approval for conducting the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates later this year.
“We have formally sought the Government of India’s approval this morning to relocate the IPL to UAE. Depending on the government’s response, the governing council will finalise the dates, hopefully by next week,” IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel told The Hindu on Tuesday.
On Monday evening, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the T20 World Cup, earlier scheduled from October 18 to November 15, had been postponed to 2022. Once the deferment was stamped, the BCCI swung into action in no time.
While Patel was non-committal about the dates, it is understood that the BCCI, in consultation with the broadcaster, will finalise either the Sept. 26 to Nov. 7 or the Sept. 26 to Nov. 14 window.
This will allow the national team sufficient time to observe the mandatory quarantine in Australia before the Test series starting on Dec. 3.
With the spread of COVID-19 across India, the BCCI was left with no choice but to shift the IPL overseas. Set to be staged in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the tournament will likely require the creation of a bio-secure environment.
While some franchises have begun sounding their players out about a pre-departure camp in India, franchise executives are hoping to hear formally from the BCCI before the weekend.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath