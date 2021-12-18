IPL: Gambhir is Lucknow team mentor

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was on Saturday appointed mentor of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022. Gambhir, who is also a Member of Parliament, had captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles during his playing days.

“The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh,” Gambhir said in a statement.

Owner of the yet-to-be-named franchise, Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Gambhir into the RPSG family. “Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him,” he said.