IPL fixing: HC verifying if those acquitted have received notices

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked its registrar to check whether all those discharged along with cricketers S. Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan have been served a notice that was issued on the police’s appeal in the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing case.

The High Court had on November 18, 2015, issued notices to all the 36 respondents, who were discharged in the case.

During the day’s hearing, a team from the Delhi Police said that all the respondents have been served the notice and they were also represented through their counsels earlier.

Police had moved the Delhi High Court on September 2, 2015, after a trial court in the same year had given a clean chit to the cricketers and the alleged bookies in the case.

Police had submitted that the “logic and conclusions put forth for discharging the accused were not correct”.

On March 15, the Supreme Court had set aside the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) disciplinary committee’s order imposing a life ban on Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing.

It had also said its verdict will have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against him in the Delhi High Court.

The trial court’s 2015 verdict had said the investigators had failed to gather “all necessary ingredients to establish a prima facie case” under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).