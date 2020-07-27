IPL: Emirates Board confirms BCCI’s LoI

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that it has received the official ‘Letter of Intent’ from the BCCI accepting their offer to host the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE.
Last week, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had announced the dates of the tournament, September 19-November 8, and said the tournament will be held in the UAE subject to Indian’s government’s approval.
“We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal,” said Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket Board Secretary-General, in a statement.
Though the Indian government’s approval is still awaited, Usmani stated both Boards have “fully mobilised and have instigated discussions with the relevant authorities, including their respective internal working-committees, in preparation of hosting the tournament in a safe, protected environment.”
Hosting the eight-team IPL in a foreign location amid the COVID-19 threat is going to be a major logistical challenge. However, the UAE economy is going to benefit substantially by hosting the T20 extravaganza.
The IPL Governing Council is expected to meet in order to finalise organisational plans for the tournament, including issuing SOPs which the teams are awaiting.
The tournament is expected to be held under strict safety protocols.
