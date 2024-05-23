IPL Eliminator | RCB’s Dinesh Karthik receives guard of honour after defeat to RR, hinting it could be his last IPL game

Royal Challengers Benglauru’s star finisher Dinesh Karthik might well have had played his last game in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was given a guard of honour by his teammates after RCB’s fairytale run ended in disappointment when the side crashed out of the tournament in the second eliminator on May 22.

After Rajasthan Royals inflicted a four-wicket defeat on Bengaluru in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Karthik took off his gloves and acknowledged the fans who were on their feet to applaud the veteran for his contributions throughout the season.

Soon a moment to savour for the RCB fans unfolded, as the franchise's marquee star and modern-day cricketing icon Virat Kohli embraced Karthik as he struggled to fight back his emotions.

While Karthik hasn't yet officially announced his retirement from the IPL, he dropped hints during the tournament that the current season could be his last.

As he walked back towards the dressing room, Karthik received a guard of honour from the RCB players. He was a crucial figure for RCB, especially in the death overs in a turbulent season. His influential cameos at the end played a role in inspiring the team to an unprecedented spot in the playoffs.

If this season ends up as the last one for Karthik, he will finish his IPL career with 4,842 runs in 257 matches, studded with a whopping 22 fifties.

In his illustrious IPL career that spanned over 17 years, Karthik featured for six franchises. He made his debut in the inaugural season in 2008 with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He made a switch to Punjab in 2011 and, thereafter, went on to play for the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders and the RCB.

He ended the 2024 season with 326 runs in 15 matches at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 187.36.

