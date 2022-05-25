IPL 2022 | Lucknow opt to bowl against RCB in IPL Eliminator

PTI May 25, 2022 20:27 IST

The match was delayed by 40 minutes due to bad weather conditions but there was no reduction in overs.

KL Rahul Captain of Lucknow Super Giants and Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL Eliminator at Eden Gardens here on Wednesday. Lucknow made two changes bringing in Krunal Pandya in place of K Gowtham, while Dushmantha Chameera replaced struggling Windies allrounder Jason Holder. RCB made a solitary change bringing in pacer Mohammed Siraj in place of Siddharth Kaul. The match was delayed by 40 minutes due to bad weather conditions but there was no reduction in overs. The entire ground was put under covers in apprehension of thundershowers that formed towards the evening only to move away after some windy weather conditions. Teams: Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj.



