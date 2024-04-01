IPL DC vs CSK | Pant fined ₹12 lakh for slow over rate

April 01, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has copped a ₹12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over rate during the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings here.

Delhi Capitals pulled off a comfortable 20-run win over defending champions CSK here on Sunday.

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings," an IPL statement read.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined ₹12 lakhs," it added.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner provided a thunderous start to the Capitals before Pant provided the final flurry to post a challenging target with a gutsy fifty.

The DC bowlers, especially pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar, then rattled the CSK batters and despite veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni's cracking 16-ball 37 not out, the defending champions suffered their first loss of the season.

The win on Sunday was Delhi Capitals' first this season.

