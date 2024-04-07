IPL CSK vs KKR | Two losses is not a slide, says CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons

April 07, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Chennai

Reigning champion Chennai Super Kings is going through a middling 2024 season (two wins and two losses). However, bowling consultant Eric Simons said there was no panic in the ranks.

“I don’t think two losses is a slide yet. There are proactive conversations taking place in the dugout about what we can do,” Simons said on Sunday, the eve of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

He added that the think-tank is keen on backing its players. “One of our hallmarks is that we don’t change personnel that often. If a guy has a bad day, then that’s somewhere he can learn and grow.”

Simons said the side wanted to ensure that Matheesha Pathirana — who missed the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad — was completely fit and then be pressed into action again.

“We wanted to be conservative with the decision surrounding him. Whether he’ll play the next match is up to the physios. But he’s coming along very nicely.”

KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said the boys were ready for the CSK challenge, whatever the nature of the surface. “The strategy is to play cricket the way you know best... the track doesn’t define how you do.”

