ADVERTISEMENT

IPL CSK vs KKR | Two losses is not a slide, says CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons

April 07, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Chennai

Sankar Narayanan E.H.

Simons said CSK wanted to ensure Matheesha Pathirana was completely fit before being pressed into action. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Reigning champion Chennai Super Kings is going through a middling 2024 season (two wins and two losses). However, bowling consultant Eric Simons said there was no panic in the ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think two losses is a slide yet. There are proactive conversations taking place in the dugout about what we can do,” Simons said on Sunday, the eve of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

He added that the think-tank is keen on backing its players. “One of our hallmarks is that we don’t change personnel that often. If a guy has a bad day, then that’s somewhere he can learn and grow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Simons said the side wanted to ensure that Matheesha Pathirana — who missed the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad — was completely fit and then be pressed into action again.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We wanted to be conservative with the decision surrounding him. Whether he’ll play the next match is up to the physios. But he’s coming along very nicely.”

KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said the boys were ready for the CSK challenge, whatever the nature of the surface. “The strategy is to play cricket the way you know best... the track doesn’t define how you do.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US