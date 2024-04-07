IPL | CSK faces uphill task against KKR

April 07, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Chennai

It is not often Chennai Super Kings goes into a home game as an underdog, but after two successive defeats on the road, the defending champion faces an uphill task against the unbeaten Kolkata Knight Riders when the two sides meet at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday.

The Super Kings have quite a few headaches, and it starts from the top of the order. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been slow to get off, and Rachin Ravindra, who had an excellent first two games, has been tied down by bowlers moving the ball away from him.

Similarly, in the middle-order, Daryl Mitchell has not set the stage on fire yet, while Ajinkya Rahane has blown hot and cold. On the bowling front, Chennai will need more wickets from Deepak Chahar in the PowerPlay.

The team got a boost on Sunday evening as left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman rejoined the squad and is available for selection.

Meanwhile, KKR is brimming with confidence following three good wins.

The two-time champion has one of the most destructive batting line-ups, scoring more than 200 in two of three games.

KKR has managed to get the best out of Sunil Narine, the batter, as an opener, while Andre Russell has been at his marauding best as a finisher.

Varun Chakravarthy and Narine have been impressive, and if the surface aids the tweakers, the duo can be a handful. The visitors hold an edge even as CSK banks on home comfort to resurrect its campaign.