IPL: BCCI in a dilemma over finalising fixtures

MUMBAI

08 June 2021 01:45 IST

Board hoping to push final to Oct. 14 or 15

More than a week after formally passing a resolution to schedule the remaining half of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in a quandary over finalising the fixtures of the tournament.

Given the short window available between the conclusion of India’s Test series in September and the scheduled beginning of the T20 World Cup in mid-October, the BCCI had targeted September 20 to October 10 as the window for hosting the remaining 31 games.

However, with an overlap of the IPL with other domestic leagues and international games looking inevitable, the BCCI is hoping to be allowed to push the final to October 14 or 15.

It will facilitate the BCCI to let the participants in the Caribbean Premier League take part in a majority of the IPL matches after playing the final on September 19.

A slightly relaxed schedule, with fewer double-headers, may also result in big-ticket overseas cricketers being allowed to participate in the IPL by their respective boards. The BCCI had earlier planned playing 10 double-headers, thus resulting in every team having to play at least six games in a fortnight in the extreme heat of the UAE.

Apprehensive

Sensing a danger of breaking down ahead of a World Cup, many players and boards had been apprehensive about the IPL. Hence, the BCCI is trying to reduce the double-headers in a bid to attract maximum participation.

Such a move will mean the International Cricket Council will either have to push the start of T20 World Cup by almost a week or let the World Cup qualifiers clash with IPL Playoffs.

The latter scenario will not be suitable for the broadcaster as it is set to beam both the events in the Indian subcontinent.