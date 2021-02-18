IPL auctions | Rajasthan Royals buys Chris Morris for ₹16.25 crore to seal the most expensive deal

Chris Morris, who came with a base price of ₹75 lakh, generated bids from four teams before it became a battle between Royals and Punjab Kings.

18 February 2021 16:49 IST

He surpassed the record of Yuvraj Singh who was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹16 crore in 2015.

Chris Morris on Friday surpassed Yuvraj Singh to become the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history with Rajasthan Royals shelling out ₹16.25 crore for the South African all-rounder in Chennai.

Morris' big pay day came after another all-rounder and perennial under-performer, Australian Glenn Maxwell, once again managed to attract a winning ₹14.25 crore bid from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royals eventually sealed it with a record bid which made Morris the costliest buy at the auction ever, surpassing Yuvraj Singh, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹16 crore in 2015.

The costliest player in the IPL remains Virat Kohli, retained for Rs 17 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In 70 IPL games, Morris has scored 551 runs at 23.95 and taken 80 wickets at 23.98.

Earlier, KKR made the opening bid for Maxwell but it eventually became a two-way war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB before the Virat Kohli-led team won him with a bid which came to $1.96 million.

"We wanted to get an X-factor player and we are delighted to get Maxwell," RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said.

Punjab Kings, who had paid ₹10.75 crore for Maxwell in the previous auction, had released the 32-year-old following the 2020 edition in which he made 108 runs in 13 games at 15.42.

In 82 IPL games, Maxwell has made 1,505 runs at a modest average of 22.13.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also went for a high price of ₹7 crore to Chennai Super Kings. Both Maxwell and Moeen had base prices of ₹2 crore.

Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan was lapped up by KKR for ₹3.2 crore. He missed the IPL last year as he was serving a ban for failing to report a corrupt approach.

Australian Steve Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.20 crore, only ₹20 lakh more than his base price.

In the first hour of the auction, the players who went unsold were Hanuma Vihari, Karun Nair, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav and Aaron Finch among others.