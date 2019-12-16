Cricket

IPL auction to go ahead as scheduled

The protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act notwithstanding, the players’ auction will go ahead in Kolkata on Thursday

The protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act notwithstanding, the players’ auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) will go ahead in Kolkata as scheduled on Thursday.

There have been reports of violence in West Bengal but Kolkata hasn’t exactly been affected.

It is reliably learnt that the Delhi Capitals’ team management, that will be representing the franchise at the auction, will reach Kolkata on Tuesday to start the final preparation.

“As of Monday evening, IPL auctions are on. Franchises will start arriving by tomorrow evening and Wednesday morning,” a senior BCCI official said.

As many as 332 cricketers will go under the hammer on December 19 with Glenn Maxwell and Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of ₹2 crore.

In this year’s auction, 73 slots are there to be filled in eight franchises and only 29 of them can be foreign buys.

