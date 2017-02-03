IPL auction on Feb. 20

The 2017 IPL player auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 20, the BCCI announced on Friday.

The eight franchises go into the auction with a total remaining purse of ₹143.33 crore. With squad sizes limited to 27 (including nine overseas players), a maximum of 76 players (including 28 overseas) can be bought at the auction.

Over 750 players have registered for the auction, the deadline to sign up for which was Friday. The auction will be followed by a day-long IPL Franchise workshop on February 21. — Special Correspondent