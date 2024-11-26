IPL Auction 2025: RTM’s modified version makes a major impact

The reintroduction of the Right to Match (RTM) option with a tweak was expected to make the IPL auction more interesting and exciting. And the new rule certainly made an impact.

Unlike the last time in 2018, the highest bidder was given the option to escalate it to an amount of its choice and for the previous franchise to match it. This resulted in the top bidders outbidding the players’ former employer despite the latter flashing the RTM card. Rishabh Pant was the biggest beneficiary of this.

When Lucknow Super Giants outbid others at ₹20.75 crore, Delhi Capitals raised the RTM paddle. LSG’s counter-bid turned out to be 27 crore, the highest ever in IPL history, and DC was forced to let Pant go.

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh saw Punjab Kings match the inflated bid of ₹18 crore (from SRH’s 15.75 crore) and secure his services again.

On Monday, Mumbai Indians retained Naman Dhir despite the escalated bid being more than 50% of the highest bid for him.

“We would have saved one crore had we retained Naman before the auction, but it’s fine,” said MI owner Akash Ambani.

Even the head coaches endorsed the modification.

Daniel Vettori, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach, even had a suggestion in order to not make it a drag. “I think it’s great. It puts you to some tough questions. The rationale was to give the players a fair price.

“Sometimes when the RTM comes, it might not quite be there for some of the good players. It’s added an element to that. There has to be a shot-clock for the incremental bid,” said Vettori.

Andy Flower, RCB head coach, also felt that the RTM modification added intrigue to the proceedings.

Great theatre

“The IPL auction is great theatre... the build-up, the complexities and the multiple variables of it making it fascinating to be part of,” said Flower.

“RTM adds to the spectacle. There are those who argue that it does not give you accurate market price, but I would argue against that.

“We are getting an accurate price. That’s a snapshot from myself.”

Of the 14 times the RTM card was used, only on eight occasions did the previous franchise end up retaining a player.

There were a few opposing voices to the escalating bid modification. “I still maintain that the old RTM rule should be in place,” said Venky Mysore, Kolkata Knight Riders’ GM & Chief Executive.

