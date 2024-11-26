 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

IPL Auction 2025: RTM’s modified version makes a major impact

The IPL auction is great theatre... the build-up, the complexities and the multiple variables of it making it fascinating to be part of, says RCB head coach Andy Flower

Published - November 26, 2024 02:00 am IST - JEDDAH

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar
General view during day two of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction .

General view during day two of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The reintroduction of the Right to Match (RTM) option with a tweak was expected to make the IPL auction more interesting and exciting. And the new rule certainly made an impact.

IPL Auction 2025: Pace is the ace on final day of the auction

Unlike the last time in 2018, the highest bidder was given the option to escalate it to an amount of its choice and for the previous franchise to match it. This resulted in the top bidders outbidding the players’ former employer despite the latter flashing the RTM card. Rishabh Pant was the biggest beneficiary of this.

IPL mega auction 2025: 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes to Rajasthan Royals

When Lucknow Super Giants outbid others at ₹20.75 crore, Delhi Capitals raised the RTM paddle. LSG’s counter-bid turned out to be 27 crore, the highest ever in IPL history, and DC was forced to let Pant go.

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh saw Punjab Kings match the inflated bid of ₹18 crore (from SRH’s 15.75 crore) and secure his services again.

IPL Auctions 2025: Ponting welcomes new rule on overseas players participation

On Monday, Mumbai Indians retained Naman Dhir despite the escalated bid being more than 50% of the highest bid for him.

“We would have saved one crore had we retained Naman before the auction, but it’s fine,” said MI owner Akash Ambani.

Even the head coaches endorsed the modification.

Daniel Vettori, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s head coach, even had a suggestion in order to not make it a drag. “I think it’s great. It puts you to some tough questions. The rationale was to give the players a fair price.

“Sometimes when the RTM comes, it might not quite be there for some of the good players. It’s added an element to that. There has to be a shot-clock for the incremental bid,” said Vettori.

Andy Flower, RCB head coach, also felt that the RTM modification added intrigue to the proceedings.

Great theatre

“The IPL auction is great theatre... the build-up, the complexities and the multiple variables of it making it fascinating to be part of,” said Flower.

“RTM adds to the spectacle. There are those who argue that it does not give you accurate market price, but I would argue against that.

“We are getting an accurate price. That’s a snapshot from myself.”

Of the 14 times the RTM card was used, only on eight occasions did the previous franchise end up retaining a player.

There were a few opposing voices to the escalating bid modification. “I still maintain that the old RTM rule should be in place,” said Venky Mysore, Kolkata Knight Riders’ GM & Chief Executive.

RTM adds to the spectacle. There are those who argue that it does not give you accurate market price, but I would argue against that, said Flower

Published - November 26, 2024 02:00 am IST

Related Topics

IPL / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.